Cillian Murphy will appear as Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later is just a couple of weeks away from releasing, and while we're all anticipating the return of a post-apocalyptic UK filled with rage-induced "zombies," there's one character in this sequel movie that will be notably absent. That being Cillian Murphy's Jim, from the original 28 Days Later.

Murphy won't be missing throughout the whole trilogy, though. According to an interview with IGN, director Danny Boyle says he'll be in Nia DaCosta's 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, as well as an untitled third film. "He is in the second one," Boyle said. "I shouldn't give away too much. I'll get killed."

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will release next January, so there's not that long to wait until we get to see Jim back in action. Boyle confirmed the first two movies in the 28 Years Later trilogy were shot back-to-back. "Although each story completes itself, there's a handover section to the next film as well. So it's very ambitious. We haven't got the money for the third one yet," Boyle said. "It will depend how the first one does, I guess. But hopefully if we do ok, they'll give us the go-ahead for the money and for the third one. Everybody's standing by for that, really. Including Cillian."

So, there's your reason to go and watch the second film if you're still hankering for a Jim return.

28 Years Later releases in theatres on the 20th of June.