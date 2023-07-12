Cillian Murphy weighs in on the Barbie vs Oppenheimer debate

HQ

Barbenheimer looks to be the cinematic event of the year, and while a lot of people on the Barbie side have weighed in with their thoughts, in the Oppenheimer camp things have been a bit quieter.

However, now Cillian Murphy has weighed in with his opinion on which you should watch first.

Murphy, speaking with La Vanguardia, seems to be a big supporter of Barbie, saying: "I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don't know what the debate is about, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either. My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that's cinema's gain."

A double-billing is a lot of people's solution to the problem of which movie they're going to see first, and it seems Murphy is a supporter of this. As the day nearly dawns where both movies are going to be released, AMC is reporting it has seen over 20,000 people buy tickets to see both Oppenheimer and Barbie on the same day.

Which movie will you be seeing first, or are you planning a double-billing?