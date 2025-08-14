Cillian Murphy takes on head teacher duties in Netflix's Steve

While Netflix has become known to kick out a lot of "slop", the streaming giant does tend to produce a few films each year that you clearly can see it has awards aspirations for. Typically, these movies are the ones that get theatrical windows, albeit small ones, and the next of the bunch will see Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Known as Steve, this film follows a head teacher at a last-chance reform school in the UK in the mid-90s. Murphy plays the titular Steve, a man who is attempting to help a bunch of young students who continue to fight against his aid, instead shifting to delinquent behaviour. One of these students is Jay Lycurgo's Shy, the very same boy who the source material book is named after, as this film adaptation is based on the novel written by Max Porter.

Directed by Tim Meilants, Steve will be coming to theatres first on September 19, all before getting its full Netflix premiere a couple of weeks later on October 3. Check out the trailer for the drama flick below to see the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star in action once more.