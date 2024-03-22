Cillian Murphy set to return for the Peaky Blinders movie, filming to start this September

It looks like the Peaky Blinders drought is finally coming to an end. Creator Steven Knight has revealed a few very exciting developments about the upcoming conclusive film for the long-running series, all during an interview with BirminghamWorld during the premiere for his new series, The Town.

Knight stated that not only will Cillian Murphy "definitely" return to his role as Tommy Shelby in the movie, but that the film will start shooting as soon as sometime this September.

Specifically, Knight said, "He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

With this being the case, it seems likely that the Peaky Blinders movie could debut as soon as sometime in late 2025, although we're waiting for information to further confirm as much.