Cillian Murphy on the "relief" of missing out on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan have worked together on many occasions. Murphy once was close to becoming Batman, but instead ended up as one of the villains in Batman Begins. He did find his leading part eventually as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie following the renowned physicist, but won't be appearing in Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.

Murphy spoke to Variety about missing out, and it doesn't seem he's sad at all not to see himself on IMAX screens next summer. "I have ROMO: Relief of missing out," Murphy said. "I can't wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it's going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He's been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can't wait to see what he does with it."

Murphy remains busy even without appearing in the next Nolan feature. He's set to become Tommy Shelby once more in the Peaky Blinders film, and he'll be stepping back into his break-out performance in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple as well as the third film in the trilogy.