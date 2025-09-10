Cillian Murphy on the 28 Years Later confusion: "People think I look like a zombie cadaver"

HQ

When the first real trailer for Danny Boyle's zombie sequel 28 Years Later first appeared, we saw, among other things, a super-skinny, ultra-thin, decomposed zombie standing in a meadow, in the tall grass. The man who plays this skinny skeletal zombie looks confusingly similar to Cillian Murphy, who played the lead role in the original film 28 Days Later.

This led fans to conclude that Murphy's character is now a zombie in the third film. This was denied quite quickly by Boyle, who explained who actually played the skinny zombie and that the character had nothing to do with the first film, something that Murphy himself has now also commented on.

Murphy chose to laugh at the misery and says in an interview with The Observer that he was not particularly flattered.

"That's great people think I look like a zombie cadaver. It's very flattering."