Cillian Murphy on a Peaky Blinders movie: "I'm open to the idea"

Peaky Blinders concluded its run on TV in April 2022, wrapping up the series with its sixth and final season. But, we were told that wasn't the end of the Peaky Blinders yet however, as a movie was announced and said to be in the works with the aim to fully and properly conclude the story of Thomas Shelby and his Birmingham-based gang.

However, following the movie's announcement in 2021 and the occasional update on scripting and pre-production efforts from creator Steven Knight, we have yet to hear anything more meaningful since, and this seems to be the case for lead man Cillian Murphy too.

Because in his Actors on Actors interview with Margot Robbie for Variety, he was asked by the Barbie star what the plan was for the Peaky Blinders movie, to which he replied:

"I mean, I'm open to the idea. I've always thought that if there's more story to tell..."

This led to Robbie bursting out, "Of course there's more story to tell! You rode off on a horse! Like, what now?"

Would you like to see Peaky Blinders conclude with a movie or are you content with the Season 6 ending?