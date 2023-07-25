Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Barbie

Cillian Murphy is open to playing a Ken in Barbie 2

Now we have even more reason to hope for a sequel.

HQ

Cillian Murphy has confirmed he'd be open to playing a Ken in Barbie 2. While he may have first been on the Oppenheimer side of the Barbenheimer conflict, since the meme then became about seeing both films as soon as possible, the cast and crew of both movies have been talking non-stop about the concept.

"Let's see a script!" Cillian Murphy said in a video posted to Twitter by Omelete. While none could replace Ryan Gosling as the main Ken, it would definitely be great to see Cillian standing side by side with our blonde beach boys.

Perhaps he could even bring the sombre tone of his Oppenheimer performance in to create a depressing Ken, or he could go completely wild and do something we've never seen from the actor before. If I wasn't hoping for a Barbie 2 before, I certainly am now.

Do you think Cillian Murphy would make a good Ken?

Barbie

