Cillian Murphy is glad he didn't get to play Batman

Cillian Murphy has said he believes it was "for the best" that he didn't get the role of Batman in 2005's Batman Begins, because then we got to see Christian Bale's version of Bruce Wayne.

When GQ asked about the role, Murphy said: "Yes, I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale's performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role. I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale."

There were screen tests for Murphy back before shooting began, but it seemed that the role was always going to be Bale's. Despite Murphy offering a different take on Bruce Wayne, I am also glad he instead got to be our Scarecrow in the movie rather than our Batman.

Do you think Cillian Murphy would have made a good Bruce Wayne?