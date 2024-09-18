Cillian Murphy discovers harrowing truths about his local convent in Small Things Like These

Following the major success of Oppenheimer, you might have thought star Cillian Murphy would use it as his break into taking roles that really pay the big bucks by appearing in major franchises. Well, for the immediate future that won't be the case.

On top of soon appearing in 28 Years Later and ending the Peaky Blinders franchise, the Irish actor will also be headlining Small Things Like These, a historical drama that revolves around a man who discovers harrowing truths about his local convent and himself.

The movie is looking to have a theatrical debut in November (around the 1st and 8th depending on where you live), and with this in mind, we have a trailer for the film and a complete synopsis, both of which you can see below.

Synopsis: "While working as a coal merchant to support his family, he discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent — and uncovers truths of his own — forcing him to confront his past and the complicit silence of a small Irish town controlled by the Catholic Church."