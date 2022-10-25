CI Games is working on a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter"

HQ

The developer behind the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, CI Games, has announced that it will be expanding its portfolio in the future, with a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter". As was noted in a press release, we're told that this project will be handled by CI's internal development team, Underdog Studio, and that the game will have a live service approach that aims to see the title supported long after launch.

Known as Project Scorpio, this game will be created all while Underdog Studio continues to "drive the SGW series successful formula forwards," as the release mentions.

Otherwise, it was also added that CI Games will be looking to further broaden its portfolio by working with external partners to "diversify into new areas of entertainment," suggesting that the games company is looking to branch into TV and movies, although the exact meaning to this has yet to be clarified.