Church of England plans to take action against clergy amid child abuse scandal

HQ

The Church of England is making moves to address a growing scandal over child abuse within its ranks, with disciplinary action set to be pursued against 10 clerics, including former Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey (via Reuters).

This follows the recommendations of a report last November, which criticised the church for failing to act against one of its most notorious serial abusers, the late John Smyth. Smyth, who worked at Christian summer camps, abused more than 100 boys and young men over four decades.

The church's actions come after former Archbishop Justin Welby stepped down in response to these findings, acknowledging the Church's failure in safeguarding the vulnerable. While the process is still in its early stages, the outcomes could range from permanent bans to resignations, as the Church of England seeks to ensure accountability for those involved.