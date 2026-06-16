Church admits restoration mistake as tourists flock to see statues

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A botched restoration of a group of religious statues in the Brazilian town of Carmo do Cajuru has become an unexpected tourist attraction. The statues, which depict scenes from the crucifixion of Jesus, were repainted with exaggerated eyebrows, eyelashes, and lips, prompting a strong reaction from many.

Criticism quickly spread, and the local parish that carried out the so-called restoration has admitted that it didn't quite go as planned. Shortly thereafter, the new paint was removed, and the statues were restored to their previous white appearance. The parish has also announced that it now plans to hire someone who specializes in restoration to redo the work.

It wasn't a complete failure, however, as people flocked to the site to witness the spectacle. According to reports, around 250,000 people traveled to the site to see the statues with their own eyes. The event has therefore been compared to the famous "Monkey Christ" restoration in Spain.