Chun-Li can try out as a guest fighter in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves in November

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves didn't exactly have the best of launches, and even its own director resigned from his bosses at SNK. But the game has lived on and, in fact, has quite a dedicated competitive scene. Last weekend it was part of EVO France 2025, and later this month it will take centre stage at the SNK World Championship 2025, which runs from 31 October to 2 November as part of DreamHack Atlanta in the US.

And for participants in the American competition, SNK has a rather special surprise: They will be the first to try out the upcoming DLC fighter, Street Fighter guest star Chun-Li, who will join the game as the fourth fighter in the first Season Pass, and attendees will have the option to play 20-minute slots with her.

We still don't have a definite date as to when Chun-Li will be available for the rest of the players, but SNK stated in the roadmap that it would be in winter. We may know more on November 1st.