Chucky has been cancelled

HQ

The evil doll is retiring; the third season of Chucky is now confirmed to be the last. This was announced by Variety, although neither Syfy nor USA Network seems willing to give a direct reason for the decision.

The series creator, Don Mancini, is understandably upset about the situation and had the following comment:

I'm heartbroken over the news that 'Chucky' won't be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have.

I'd like to thank UCP/SYFY/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back.

What are your thoughts on the Chucky series?