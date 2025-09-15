Chrysler has canceled their upcoming RAM 1500 EV-truck

HQ

Chrysler (or Stellantis, if we're being picky) announced to the automotive world as late as the spring of 2023 that they were also working on an electric version of their best-selling pickup truck, the RAM 1500. The RAM 1500 REV would of course be a direct competitor to the Ford F-150 Lightning, among others, and would be released next year. It is now clear that the project has been canceled and that the REV model will never be released for sale. The reason? There is no customer interest, says Chrysler. At the same time, RAM has announced that they have put the Hemi V8 back in the RAM 1500 and that it was a big mistake to replace it with the more frugal V6. This comes just over a week after we reported on how Audi has canceled its upcoming electric RS6 and at the same time that we learned that Honda has now also canceled the development of its upcoming electric pickup. We also know that Lamborghini has canceled its upcoming electric SUV and that Ford has significantly scaled back all future EV plans.

RAM:

"'As demand for full-size battery-electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup."