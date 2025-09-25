Chronoscript: The Endless End has been announced

Desk Works has unveiled its upcoming adventure game Chronoscript: The Endless End. In this hand-drawn adventure, our main character is trapped inside the pages of a manuscript. The game shifts between a 3D perspective and hand-drawn 2D sections with a design that is unique to say the least.

The synopsis reads:

"A thousand-year-long story that refuses to end. As the "Editor" trapped within its manuscripts, unravel the mystery and guide the "endless story" to its finality in this exploration action-adventure game."

The trailer, which can be viewed below, showcases exploration, deadly traps, and monsters. The adventure is set to be released on PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in 2026.