Chrono Trigger remake buzz returns after Yuji Horii's cryptic response

HQ

Square Enix has had great success with its HD-2D concept, games with a distinct retro look (both new and remakes) that are still based on modern graphics. One game that many people want to see get this treatment is Final Fantasy VI, which is considered one of the best titles in the series and one that would definitely be a delight to play through in a contemporary format.

Another title that people often ask for is Chrono Trigger, and now someone who was involved in the original has made a statement (thanks Wccftech) that has caused fans to react. It's Square Enix veteran Yuji Horii who, in a Japanese stream, was asked about a remaster or remake of Chrono Trigger in connection with its 30th anniversary.

He responded in a teasing manner, and did not actually deny it, but said that it was not a question that should be asked and that he could not answer it. Of course, it would have been easy to simply deny it if nothing was in the works, which has led to a real surge of interest in Chrono Trigger on social media.

What do you think, should this be interpreted as a hint that something is in the making, or is he just playing with the fans?