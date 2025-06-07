Chrono Odyssey to run a closed beta this June

HQ

Amid the many announcements at this year's Summer Game Fest show, Kakao Games and Chrono Studio made an appearance to present an additional look at Chrono Odyssey. This is an upcoming MMORPG that is said to "redefine time and space," and you'll definitely need to have a bit of both available this June as a closed beta has been announced.

Running from June 20-22, this beta will be available solely on Steam, and as for what we can expect from it, we're told by executive producer Sangtae Yoon: "Everything in Chrono Odyssey is about how time—and the loss of it—shapes the world and its fate. This new trailer is a narrative invitation to players. The first closed beta is your chance to experience that world for yourself. We can't wait to see what players think."

In the beta, you'll be able to get a taste of the time-manipulation mechanics, the Unreal Engine 5-powered biomes and hazards, and a "curated gameplay slice including early story quests, immersive combat, and scalable solo or party play."

You can sign up in the hope of being part of this closed beta as of today.