Chrono Odyssey delayed by a year after disappointing beta

Earlier this year, upcoming MMORPG Chrono Odyssey held a major beta, and it's safe to say things didn't exactly go to plan. Players of the beta critiqued the game heavily, and it seems developer NPIXEL and publisher Kakao Games are giving it some more time in the oven.

As per a new investor presentation (via TheGamer), Kakao Games has mentioned that Chrono Odyssey is expected to launch in Q4 2026, a whole year after its initially planned launch of Q4 2025.

Considering the state of the beta, we can't imagine this comes as a surprise to people following the game, nor as a major disappointment. We're not sure how much can be done in a year for a game of such scope, but here's hoping it can launch in a much better state than the beta.

Also, another Kakao Games title, God Save Birmingham, was given a release window of Q3 2026, so if you're a fan of medieval zombie sims, keep an eye out for that.