When editor Jonas Mäki flagged that a new review assignment was on the way, it tickled my curiosity. When it turned out to be a game called Chronicles of the Wolf, a seemingly pale copy of Castlevania, however, my appetite dropped considerably. The last few years have been full of half-assed Metroidvania adventures, and the idea that Chronicles of the Wolf would be anything other than a mediocre title looked bleak beforehand. Imagine my surprise, then, when this inexpensive pixelated romp turned out to be a well-crafted action romp filled with secrets and interesting elements that not only draws inspiration from the giants of the genre, but also adds additional elements to create a unique experience.

As soon as you start playing Chronicles of the Wolf, it's obvious that developer Migami Games has taken a look at Super Castlevania IV once or twice. Because the main character moves with the same stiff animation that Simon Belmont did in 1991 and many of the environments seem to be taken directly from the SNES classic in question, and it is occasionally so it smells of plagiarism. Much of the gameplay also borrows heavily from Konami's vampire title, but instead of just cherry-picking from the aforementioned Super Nintendo classic, there are also components from the more popular masterpiece Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

There is plenty of darkness and misery.

Taking on the role of a young knight named Mateo Lombardo, it's your job to investigate the 18th century French countryside after a monstrous beast has begun to rampage through villages and towns. Once there, however, things quickly go awry, and instead of just hunting down a grotesque monster, you must solve murder mysteries and map out where the evil originated. The story itself is certainly nothing worthy of any awards, but it adds enough excitement to keep your interest throughout the journey.

Visiting villages is a must to open up new avenues.

One exciting aspect, however, is that the studio has incorporated a couple of lighter role-playing elements that are quite reminiscent of the rather odd gem The Legend of Zelda II for the NES. Because just like in Link's other long-running games, you have to visit different villages and talk to people to get the story to move forward. It's still essentially nothing that hasn't been done before, but where most modern Metroidvania games rely solely on new abilities to open up new passages, it feels fresh with alternative solutions to move towards the credits.

Chronicles of the Wolf isn't the longest game you'll tackle this year, but you can get many hours of entertainment out of it depending on how you choose to play. Getting only the worst ending, for example, need not take more than a few measly hours, but it is only when you solve a couple of puzzles that the game opens up. For my own part, I clocked in just over twelve hours, and with a price tag of £16.99, it is an affordable adventure that does not drag on too much while there are lots of secrets to find for those who are interested in getting even more value for their spent pennies.

The combat is simple, but entertaining.

Because on the whole, I would say that Chronicles of the Wolf is an extremely well-made Metroidvania game, where everything you would expect from the genre is represented in one way or another. The graphics are nice, the gameplay is good, and the music is catchy from the first note to the last. The only negative thing I have to say is that the bosses could have been better as they mostly test your ability to buy health drinks instead of offering any exciting gameplay. Another odd thing is that in several places throughout the game there are so-called 'Death Rooms' where you just have to step inside the threshold to face a Game Over screen. I guess the concept is there to punch the player in the nose and make you pay attention, but once you've experienced a handful of these, they become more annoying than dramatically interesting.

If, on the other hand, you like well-made Metroidvania adventures of the old school, then this is your recommendation to give Chronicles of the Wolf an honest try. You may experience some rough edges and strange design decisions here and there, but overall you get a title that reminds you a lot of the genre's heyday where gothic castles and bloodsucking vampires were the hottest thing on the market.