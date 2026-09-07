Chronicles: Medieval will let players "jump in and change the course of history"

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At a glance, Chronicles: Medieval may look like another medieval strategy game, but the more we see of Raw Power Games' historical, tactical RPG, the clearer it becomes that this is something else entirely. It's a sandbox that lets you fulfil the battle commander fantasy on a medieval battlefield, and it throws off as much of the limitations of its period as it can, while keeping it historically accurate to its setting.

Taking place in the early to mid 14th century, Chronicles: Medieval will lean on history for much of its setup. But, that doesn't mean that everything is destined to happen as it did in real life. Lead producer Sam Millen used the Hundred-Years' War as an example. "So the French and the English, not great friends, you know, and we're modeling that in the start and making sure that it's likely that they're going to go to war and it's likely that the Hundred Years' War or something adjacent to it is going to outbreak," he said. But, he added that this won't always be the case. "We're not scripting in that kind of way."

Senior Game Designer Gareth Bourn said that history enthusiasts would still be able to see that kind of conflict as they'd expect, if they want to let it take place. "It's up to you. You could jump in and change the course of history and that war might never break out. There might be a famine at a different time. You have events and seasons. So all of these things are more organic. than story-driven. So it's up to you to write your own story in this sandbox that we've made for you," Bourn explains.

A lot of that comes down to giving players different experiences each time they load up a new lord in Chronicles: Medieval. "We want you to be able to go back through this, pick your own path in different ways, but even if you take the same path, that should result in different outcomes and the way you experience the world should be different each time," Millen adds.

Check out our full Chronicles: Medieval interview below, and our Gamescom gameplay impressions here.