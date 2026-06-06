Chronicles: Medieval shows off a dynamic new gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest

Chronicles: Medieval got a brand-new gameplay showcase as part of Summer Game Fest, letting us dig further into the battles we'll see when we take on this realistic strategy game set during the time of the Hundred Years War.

The trailer is narrated by none other than Lars Mikkelsen, who also has a role in the game as a narrator. Chronicles: Medieval doesn't have a story, but it'll allow you to make your own narrative with a massive campaign map and pitched battles that let you take charge of your forces as a lord of the British, French, or Holy Roman Empire.

As the player in a battle, you're both a commander and fighter. You'll give orders to your units, but it'll be up to you to make sure your lines don't break by diving into the fray of melee. There, you'll encounter the game's combat system, and fight for your life as well as the morale of your troops.

Chronicles: Medieval launches into Early Access in 2026.