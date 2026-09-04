Chronicles: Medieval Gamescom Preview: Historical Accuracy Meets the Rule of Cool

One look at Chronicles: Medieval and a strategy fan is likely going to start flinging off comparisons right away. "It looks like Mount & Blade," or "is this a Total War game?" I also mistook it for another medieval strategy title at first glance. But, the more I see of this game, the more impressed I am by Raw Power Games' debut title, which is shaping up to be as immersive of an RPG as it is a rich strategy game.

That's right, in the pursuit of giving you the ultimate medieval army commander fantasy, Chronicles: Medieval is as much an RPG as it is a strategy game, if not more so. It won't have you navigating a set, linear narrative, though, as it's still a sandbox at the end of the day, and your story is your own to forge. You'll set out across the campaign map, which spans from the northern tip of Scotland to the boot of Italy, and from the Pyrenees to modern-day West Poland. You'll play as one of three main factions in the English, French, and Holy Roman Empire. You'll fight small-scale and large-scale battles, with up to 2000 troops on screen planned for the Early Access release.

As this is an RPG, all this comes down to your plucky young lord. You might come from nothing. You might be a medieval nepo baby. There are plenty of choices to define your character, but once you've got them, you're stuck with them. From what I could tell from the brief campaign demo we saw, there wasn't a second army you could control, so you're relying on your force to fight its way into the annals of history. This is especially important on the campaign map, where knowledge is power. Knowing where an enemy army is, what they're up to, whether the castle you passed recently is now under new management, all of these things you learn as you travel. But, once you've passed a place and left it for some time, you won't know what will await you when you return. This is a lovely way to break away from the traditions of pure strategy games, where the fog of war remains an issue only so long as you haven't scouted out a region yet. This means surprises can come at any time, even if you think you've secured one of the game's 200+ regions.

The majority of our demo took us through a live battle, in which the demo lord took on a French nobleman whose lands had just been raided. The Frenchman wasn't too happy about that, and brought his best cavalry, as well as any other unit he could grab, to bear. This wasn't just the flavourful introduction to our battle, but a reminder again that knowledge is Chronicles: Medieval's key currency. Units are split into three tiers in the game. Levies are the lowest. Peasants that you've grabbed from farms to help flesh out your infantry lines. They can be trained to be quite effective, but won't fight as well as the upper tiers. Mercenaries are next. Pretty self explanatory, these paid troops are experienced fighters, but might not be the most loyal to you. In a game where minds break before bodies, morale and loyalty are both super important. That's why the household troops, the highest tier, are so well renowned. Not only are they trained fighters, but they fight and die for you without the need of a large sack of gold to make it more compelling.

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Ahead of a battle, you'll not only arrange your own units in formations based on their tiers, but you'll inspect what the enemy is bringing, too. In the case of the demo, the AI opponent had two very deadly units of shock cavalry, which our developer chose to distract with his own mounted units up in some nearby trees. Most of the tactics in Chronicles: Medieval are decided before a battle, where you can order and position units. But, you can pause mid-fight in order to give out some commands where necessary. You just won't always have a top-down view like in Total War, for example.

Once battle is joined, you see where the game again splinters off into being more of an RPG, as our lord can charge into where the fighting is thickest, hammering down foes with their weapon. You're a mighty force in combat in Chronicles: Medieval, able to use real techniques and buff up your character so they're able to mow down peasants like they're scything through fields of wheat. You're not invincible, however, and will need to be careful about when and where you engage. Enemy household troops and lords are much more of an equal match than a few peasant spearmen, and should you go down, your men will take a serious morale blow.

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We didn't get to see what happens when you lose, as the demo battle was won quite decisively (minds before bodies, remember), but we were told that if you do take a loss, this is going to be a serious setback, as you'll lose XP, as well as lots of troops. The hit to morale is also likely to mean your troops won't fight as efficiently as before, at least not for a while. It's the constant gamble that Chronicles: Medieval offers you. You have to battle in order to progress, but you've got to pick your fights wisely, and can't always just charge into the biggest, baddest noble there is.

There may not be magic or dragons, but the fantasy Chronicles: Medieval is offering is clear. It mixes plenty of historical accuracy with enough of a rule of cool that both history nuts and casual enthusiasts should look at this as a game that'll meet their interests. It blends strategy and RPG style combat uniquely, and allows you to truly carve your own path in a campaign. It's one of the most ambitious titles I saw at Gamescom, and I just hope Raw Power Games can pull off its vision. The Early Access launch is planned for next year, and we'll have lots of time to see the game develop afterwards, but if all goes well it could be a real monster in the strategy/RPG spaces.