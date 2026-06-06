Chronicles: Medieval Gameplay Preview: Another gritty strategy game for the history buff in your life

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Europe in the Medieval era. Plague, famine, kings who just love bashing each other's heads in and claiming bits of land for years at a time, only to lose it again and begin the quest to reclaim it all over. The Hundred Years' War was a wild time in history, and in Chronicles: Medieval, we're shot right into the centre of it, being able to take control of one of three key powers as you decide your own course of history.

During a short gameplay presentation we attended ahead of the game's reveal at tonight's Summer Game Fest showcase, we got to see the battle portion of Chronicles: Medieval. A bit like Total War, you'll spend your time in Chronicles: Medieval split between a grand campaign map and the fields you'll soon paint red with the blood of thousands of troops. 2,000 bodies can be on the screen at once in chaotic battles. You'll go into them with a plan, but as you know if you've played a game of this type before, few strategies make it past the first two minutes of a battle without the odd hiccup here and there.

A battle in Chronicles: Medieval starts with the planning phase. You have your units, and have a wealth of options available to you in how you want to position them, what formations they should take, how they should act on the battlefield. The list goes on. Once battle is joined, you can control your forces at the head, playing as the commander of your army, who can't just sit at the back and nod as he sends hundreds of men in to die at his order.

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As we were told during the presentation, battles are won and lost entirely on morale. Spirits break before bodies do, and so you'll be called upon to keep your front lines in check. Your presence as the commander of your troops alone is enough sometimes to bolster them, but at others you'll have to get stuck into combat, charging into enemy cavalry and infantry. This is where Chronicles: Medieval lets you get fully stuck into some third-person melee action, letting you use a wide variety of historically accurate weapons and fighting styles. It's all dynamic and based on historical forms of combat, as the team hired a world champion swordsman for the mocap.

Keeping things realistic, though, if you head into combat against a dozen dudes just by your lonesome, you'll probably have a tough time. Even if you're armoured up and are facing some weaker units, getting swarmed never seems to be a smart idea. I like the additional layer of strategy brought about by you not only being in charge of your commander, but your troops' morale, too. It allows for some cinematic swings in a battle, which helps you create your own memorable stories in this sandbox strategy game.

There isn't a direct campaign for you to follow, or from the sounds of it, a story to complete. You have Lars Mikkelsen narrating a good portion of the game, as he does the new trailer gracing us at Summer Games Fest, but as Chronicles: Medieval wants to be a sandbox you decide, it's up to you to make your stories memorable, as it gives you all the tools you need to do just that. As we didn't get any time hands-on with the game, we can't say for certain how impressive it is and how satisfying it is to get stuck into melee, but from the looks of it history buffs and strategy enthusiasts are going to find a nice Mount & Blade-like experience here, where hundreds if not thousands of hours could easily be lost protecting your kingdom in battles and on the campaign map.

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In Chronicles: Medieval, you can lead British and French forces, as well as the armies of the Holy Roman Empire. You'll be able to customise your heraldry as you see fit, again within the realms of realism and historical accuracy. There's just a lot of stuff here, as Chronicles Medieval looks to make itself the ultimate strategy battler for fans of this genre. You'll make use of a progression system for your lord, build up the strength of your army, and take part in great battles both on the field and in dynamic sieges. It sounds like a lot, because it is, and developer Raw Power Games isn't shy about how much work it still has left ahead. It not only wants this game to be a kind of all-encompassing grounded medieval power fantasy, but it also wants to make sure as many people can run the game as possible, which is a very nice detail. With the price of PC parts these days, a game aiming to run on a potato is a gesture we're sure won't go amiss with those clinging onto their graphics cards from the days of yore.

Because of how big Raw Power Games wants Chronicles: Medieval to be, not everything it's hyping up will be available in Early Access. Sieges, for example, are a bit further away, as is a co-op campaign. You can play with your friends in Early Access, but that's just for custom battles. It's a solid sign that the developers of Chronicles: Medieval are already acutely aware of what their fanbase wants and when they're going to be able to give it to them. Like all Early Access releases, the sooner that Chronicles: Medieval can deliver its full experience, the better, as this sandbox medieval strategy sounds like it takes the best from pre-established names in the genre and gives us an incredibly detailed, dynamic, and cinematic strategy game that is sure to keep you charging into battle and plotting your enemies' demise for hours on end. Hopefully soon, we'll be able to play the game, so we can say whether the game is as good for fans of this genre as it looks.