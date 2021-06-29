Chrome OS to get official support for Xbox controllers

It seems like gaming on Chrome OS is about to become serious business as Steam is reportedly coming to Google's operating system. And ahead of that, official support is about to be released for the Xbox Series S/X controllers (using Bluetooth). This was discovered by AndroidPolice rather than via a press release, although it is not confirmed when it will be added.

With official support, all the inputs will work as intended and make gaming a lot easier on Chrome OS as most games on Steam already fully support Microsoft's controller.