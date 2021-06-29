English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Chrome OS to get official support for Xbox controllers

Steam is reportedly coming to the operating system.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It seems like gaming on Chrome OS is about to become serious business as Steam is reportedly coming to Google's operating system. And ahead of that, official support is about to be released for the Xbox Series S/X controllers (using Bluetooth). This was discovered by AndroidPolice rather than via a press release, although it is not confirmed when it will be added.

With official support, all the inputs will work as intended and make gaming a lot easier on Chrome OS as most games on Steam already fully support Microsoft's controller.

Chrome OS to get official support for Xbox controllers


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy