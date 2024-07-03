Christopher Reeve's son is making a cameo in the upcoming Superman

While a lot of fans really loved Henry Cavill's version of Superman, many people still think the late Christopher Reeve is the real version of the character.

The DC boss James Gunn is currently shooting his own Superman (which premieres in June 2025), where David Corenswet dons the iconic jumpsuit, but clearly Gunn still thinks it's important to pay respect to Reeve's legacy. As Variety reports, it has now been confirmed that Reeve's son Will Reeve, will make a cameo in the upcoming movie playing a TV reporter - which we're sure he'll do quite convincing as that's his real job.

If you want a small glimpse of Will Reeves in the movie so check out the images and video over at Cleveland.com, but beware of mild spoilers.