Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets sell out in hours

In what appears to be a first for cinematic history, a film has had its tickets go on sale a year before its theatrical debut. And then those tickets have sold out in hours. Christopher Nolan's hype from Oppenheimer has well and truly made him the director of the movie industry right now, as shown by the excitement around The Odyssey.

Nolan's adaptation of Homer's classic has only released a couple of images so far, and yet a year away from release it has still sold out 16 IMAX sites in the US. Within an hour of the tickets going on sale, The Hollywood Reporter states 95% of them had sold out.

Now, they're all gone in their entirety. Already, people are spotting tickets going on eBay for $300-$400, despite initially costing around $30 per ticket. Scalpers entering the movie ticket world doesn't seem to be the best thing, but we'll have to see if other films can drum up similar levels of hype, to the point where fans are effectively pre-ordering tickets.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey releases on the 17th of July, 2026.