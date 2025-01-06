Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey begins filming January 2025

According to Production Weekly, filming for Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of The Odyssey is officially starting this January. The production is expected to wrap by April, with the film slated for a theatrical release in July 2026.

Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, and more, the project is already stirring excitement. Industry insiders suggest this could be Nolan's most expensive film yet, promising groundbreaking visuals and storytelling.

Do you think The Odyssey will chart a course to success, or is Nolan's bold vision too big to sail smoothly?