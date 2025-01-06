English
The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey begins filming in January 2025

A star-studded adaptation of Homer's epic kicks off production, setting the stage for a 2026 release.

According to Production Weekly, filming for Christopher Nolan's ambitious adaptation of The Odyssey is officially starting this January. The production is expected to wrap by April, with the film slated for a theatrical release in July 2026.

Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, and more, the project is already stirring excitement. Industry insiders suggest this could be Nolan's most expensive film yet, promising ground-breaking visuals and storytelling.

Do you think The Odyssey will chart a course to success, or is Nolan's bold vision too big to sail smoothly?

The Odyssey

