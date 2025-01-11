English
The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey becomes his most expensive film yet

With a reported budget of $250 million.

You read that right. Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey is set to become his most ambitious project yet, with a reported budget of $250 million, according to Puck. This figure matches his highest-budget film, The Dark Knight Rises, and surpasses all his other films. The adaptation of Homer's classic tale promises a global-scale production shot with new IMAX technology, slated for release on July 17, 2026.

What do you think—will this mythological epic redefine Nolan's legacy in cinema?

The Odyssey
Shutterstock

