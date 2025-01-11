Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey becomes his most expensive film yet

Dansk
You read that right. Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey is set to become his most ambitious project yet, with a reported budget of $250 million, according to Puck. This figure matches his highest-budget film, The Dark Knight Rises, and surpasses all his other films. The adaptation of Homer's classic tale promises a global-scale production shot with new IMAX technology, slated for release on July 17, 2026.
What do you think—will this mythological epic redefine Nolan's legacy in cinema?