Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey becomes his most expensive film yet

You read that right. Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey is set to become his most ambitious project yet, with a reported budget of $250 million, according to Puck. This figure matches his highest-budget film, The Dark Knight Rises, and surpasses all his other films. The adaptation of Homer's classic tale promises a global-scale production shot with new IMAX technology, slated for release on July 17, 2026.

What do you think—will this mythological epic redefine Nolan's legacy in cinema?