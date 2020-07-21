Christopher Nolan's Tenet delayed once again

You're watching Advertisements

Several new theatrical releases, scheduled for this year, have been postponed or put on stand-by due to the Coronavirus emergency. Recently, we discovered that Warner Bros has decided to delay Tenet's release, Christopher Nolan's new movie, to an undefined date.

As revealed by Variety, Warner Bros. has thus decided to delay Tenet's theatrical release in the United States, although it's not clear whether this shift will also affect other countries. As stated by Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.'s President: "We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for 'Tenet,' Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature".

And then he added: "Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.

We are not treating 'Tenet' like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that".

Therefore, it's very likely that Nolan's movie will arrive in other countries before American cinemas, which could lead to a gradual release as soon as the health situation begins to be under control.

In addition to Tenet, Warner has also announced that also The Conjuring 3 has been delayed to June 4, 2021. We will keep you updated as soon as we have more details.