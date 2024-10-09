Christopher Nolan's next movie will release in Summer 2026

HQ

Christopher Nolan isn't just giving up after pretty much sweeping the Oscars with Oppenheimer. His next film is steadily chugging on, and it'll be ready for us not next year, but the year after. Also, we might have some news on its star.

This is coming from Deadline, and while its sources are often reliable, we're offering out a pinch of salt to anyone who needs it, as often Nolan remains very tight-lipped about his upcoming projects. However the movie is set to begin shooting early next year, according to information given.

It'll be shot with Universal, and is looking to make its IMAX debut in the summer of 2026. Matt Damon is in talks to star, and considering his smaller but substantial role in Oppenheimer alongside an appearance in Interstellar before that, we can imagine Damon working with Nolan again.

What do you think the movie will be about?