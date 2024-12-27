Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey will be his most-expensive movie ever

Christopher Nolan has finally revealed his next movie, and it is something that very few of us expected. From sci-fi thriller to a period-piece vampire movie, the rumours were flying wildly for months, only for the official reveal to be that Sir Christopher Nolan is working on an adaptation of The Odyssey.

Homer's great work is going to cost a good deal of money to produce, according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, who reports that The Odyssey will be Nolan's most-expensive work yet. We don't have solid budget numbers yet, but Oppenheimer was made for $100 million USD, with Tenet costing $205 million, so it's not like Nolan hasn't gone big with his spending before.

After Oppenheimer's success at the box office, there's a lot of trust in Nolan in creating something that people want to see in cinemas. It is believed he is shooting The Odyssey for IMAX audiences primarily as well, so we can only imagine what kind of experience that will be like in 2026.