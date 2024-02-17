Christopher Nolan would love to make a horror movie

HQ

In an interview with British Film Institute on Thursday, legendary film director Christopher Nolan revealed that we would love to make a horror. He did confess though, that he hasn't found a great story that would lend itself well to the genre.

"I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices," he said. "It's really about [provoking] a visceral response to things. So at some point, I'd love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea — and those are few and far between. So I haven't found the story that lends itself to that. But I think it's a very interesting genre from a cinematic point of view. It's also one of the few genres where — the studios make a lot of these films — and they're films that have a lot of bleakness, a lot of abstraction. They have a lot qualities that Hollywood is generally very resistant to putting into films, but that's a genre where it's allowable."

In the interview, Nolan also shared how he believed that Oppenheimer has horror elements of its own.

"Certainly Oppenheimer has elements of horror — which I definitely think is appropriate for the subject matter," he said. "..... The middle of the film is very heavily based on the heist genre, and the third act of the film is the courtroom drama. And the reason I settled on those two genres for those sections is they are mainstream genres in which dialogue and people talking is inherently tense and interesting to an audience. That's the fun thing with genre — you get to play with a lot of different areas whereas in different type of film you really wouldn't be allowed to."

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.