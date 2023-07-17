Christopher Nolan will never make a TV series, is no longer interested in superhero movies

HQ

Christopher Nolan recently sat down with French media Hugo Décrypte ahead of Oppenheimer's release. He gave us a lot of information to dig through, including his opinions on making a TV show, superhero movies, and his potential involvement in Star Wars.

As the Twitter account @NolanAnalyst has reported, the acclaimed director is no longer interested in making superhero movies, nor does he ever want to create a TV show. Also, he's said he won't ever have a TikTok account and that he does not care how people watch movies, whether it be on a phone screen or laptop.

Nolan confirmed that he'll still be making films in a decade, and perhaps his most interesting answer came when he was asked about being involved in a Star Wars movie. Nolan pauses for a moment before passing on the question, which has led a lot of people to believe he is indeed involved in something to do with a galaxy far, far away.

Would you want to see a Nolan Star Wars movie?