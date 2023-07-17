Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Christopher Nolan will never make a TV series, is no longer interested in superhero movies

But, there's still a chance he could be working on a Star Wars project.

Christopher Nolan recently sat down with French media Hugo Décrypte ahead of Oppenheimer's release. He gave us a lot of information to dig through, including his opinions on making a TV show, superhero movies, and his potential involvement in Star Wars.

As the Twitter account @NolanAnalyst has reported, the acclaimed director is no longer interested in making superhero movies, nor does he ever want to create a TV show. Also, he's said he won't ever have a TikTok account and that he does not care how people watch movies, whether it be on a phone screen or laptop.

Nolan confirmed that he'll still be making films in a decade, and perhaps his most interesting answer came when he was asked about being involved in a Star Wars movie. Nolan pauses for a moment before passing on the question, which has led a lot of people to believe he is indeed involved in something to do with a galaxy far, far away.

Would you want to see a Nolan Star Wars movie?

