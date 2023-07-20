Christopher Nolan understands Tarantino's retirement plans, but has no plans to retire himself

HQ

Work on what is set to be Quentin Tarantino's final film is in full swing and unlike many of his colleagues, the acclaimed director has no plans to let his career drag on. Instead, Tarantino has been very clear that 'The Movie Critic' will definitely be his last film.

Christopher Nolan, who is promoting Oppenheimer, says in an interview with Variety that he understands Tarantino's reasoning, but also emphasises that he himself has no plans to retire in the next few years. Nolan also mentions how addictive the work is and how incredibly difficult it is to stop.

"It's addictive to tell stories in cinema. It's a lot of hard work, but it's very fun. It's something you feel driven to do, and so it's a little hard to imagine voluntarily stopping."

"But I also see... Quentin's point has always been that — and he never, very graciously, he's never specific about the films he's talking about or whatever — but he's looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can't live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn't exist. And I think that's a very purist point of view. It's the point of view of a cinephile who prizes film history."

Do you think Tarantino is right to end his career on a high note, or do you wish he had stayed on for more years?