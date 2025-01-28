Christopher Nolan to film The Odyssey in exact location where Ulysses landed

HQ

Christopher Nolan is gearing up for an exciting journey to Sicily, where part of his upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey will be filmed. The iconic director will bring Homer's ancient epic to life using ground-breaking IMAX film technology. The movie, which boasts an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and more, is set to begin shooting in Sicily's Favignana Island—famously known as Goat Island—in two months. This location is believed to be where Odysseus and his crew stopped for food and goat barbecues during their legendary voyage. Nolan's adaptation will also be shot in the U.K. and Morocco, making it a global production. As the film's July 2026 release date approaches, fans are already eagerly awaiting what promises to be a spectacular take on the classic myth.

