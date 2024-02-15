Christopher Nolan: 'Thank god for Marvel movies'

HQ

After a great 11-year run, it seems the Marvel era is coming to an end now. Fans will still gather to watch the odd flick, but they're not the appointment viewings that they once were. Still, they've undeniably played an important part in cinemas for over a decade, and even some of the most famous directors around can recognise that.

Speaking to the New York Times, Christopher Nolan praised the Marvel movies and the MCU. "Thank god for Marvel movies," he said, after talking about how they mostly kept cinema alive during the COVID times.

Marvel movies may not have been at their peak during those dark days, but there were a few hits in 2021 such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, even if the latter did release on Disney+.

Do you think Marvel movies helped save cinema?