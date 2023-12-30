Christopher Nolan says Zack Snyder's influence is all over sci-fi and superhero movies

HQ

Zack Snyder is a bit of a controversial director. Just look at the critical and audience reception of any of his films and you'll see what we mean. While some believe he is a talentless director, others praise his films like they're the second coming of Christ.

One influential figure in film who also sees the worth of Snyder's work is Christopher Nolan, who spoke highly of the Rebel Moon director's influence. "There's no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don't see some influence of Zack," he said to The Atlantic.

"When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you."

Snyder has certainly made some action and superhero staples in his past. Namely 300 and Watchmen, but it seems that since then he's been chasing the dragon of their success. What do you think?