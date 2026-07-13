Christopher Nolan says younger generations are "utterly rejecting" AI slop

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As tech execs increasingly try and tell Hollywood's biggest names that AI is here and will be the future of film, Christopher Nolan isn't convinced. What's more, he sees that the younger generations aren't supportive of AI either, despite the message from up top being that it is going to be the technology that defines them.

"I've never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime. So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation's reaction, they're utterly rejecting it," Nolan told The Telegraph in a recent interview.

The director added that his own children have judged AI content and found it wanting. "Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh. They see it for what it is very quickly⁠—and it's much easier for them to identify it, because it grew out of an online world they know really well. And while that doesn't mean that every aspect of the technology is useless or meaningless, in film-making it's hitting at exactly the wrong time."

Filmmaking, to Nolan, is coming into a return to more nostalgic methods. Shooting on film is back in a big way, largely thanks to Nolan's efforts, and moviegoers are often praising unique, individual stories that feel like they have strong artistic intent behind them compared to the latest blockbuster that feels created by an algorithm.