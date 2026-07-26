Christopher Nolan reveals if he'd work with Christian Bale again

Christopher Nolan is a director known for having his favourite actors. Like Martin Scorsese loves working with Robert De Niro, we've seen Nolan partner up with multiple actors over the course of his career. Cillian Murphy, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine, and of course the Batman for his Dark Knight trilogy, Christian Bale.

Recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan was asked whether he'd work with Bale again on an upcoming project. The answer, as you may expect, was a definitive yes from Nolan. "Oh, of course. He's one of the great actors of his generation, and I've had tremendous experiences with him. I'm thrilled that they're going to re-release The Prestige because it's one of his most underrated performances. I'm just really excited to bring it to fresh audiences," the director said.

Perhaps there's a chance for a Nolan and Bale team-up on the director's next project. As Nolan is currently enjoying the strong reception to The Odyssey, we're not expecting anything new from him anytime soon. It's likely there will be another 3-year-gap between his films, as there was between Oppenheimer and The Odyssey. What's next for Nolan we don't know, though he has mentioned a horror project potentially arriving in his future.

"I've always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view. In other words, you have to have an amazing idea. When you go see a film like Obsession, that's an amazing idea. That movie works like a motherfucker. It's not about the technical side. It's not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It's about story. So I'm always looking," Nolan said.