Christopher Nolan praises Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine performance

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has stepped up to bat for Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine. In particular, Nolan praised the performance of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has earned widespread adoration for his role as Merk Kerr.

Speaking on The Director's Cut podcast with The Smashing Machine director Benny Safdie, Nolan pointed out the strengths of Johnson's performance. "It's heartbreaking. I think it's an incredible performance. I don't think you'll see a better performance this year," he said.

In the film, Johnson portrays UFC fighter Mark Kerr through the trials and tribulations of his career. As someone who was fighting before the UFC was the global phenomenon it is today, Kerr remains a widely regarded figure among fighters and followers of MMA. His life was also the subject of the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine.