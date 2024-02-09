Christopher Nolan on Tenet: 'It's not all comprehensible'

Christopher Nolan's movies were often criticised for being hard to follow, but none more so than Tenet. The science fiction thriller played with time a bit too much for many people's liking, leaving a lot of viewers confused.

Thankfully, Christopher Nolan has stepped in to say that we don't need to feel stupid anymore, as he's clarified that "you're not meant to understand everything" in the movie. On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nolan opened up that the movie isn't "all comprehensible."

"With my [films] ... It's not a puzzle to be unpacked but an experience to be had," he said. Hopefully, this can make us feel a little better about being bewildered by all the time malarkey in Tenet. Thankfully, Nolan's next film, Oppenheimer was much easier to understand.