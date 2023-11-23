Christopher Nolan on streaming Oppenheimer: "That's dangerous"

HQ

Christopher Nolan is a real classic maverick, and he's not the least bit shy about admitting it either. He refuses to film with digital cameras, he refuses to embrace or accept streaming and streaming services, but instead often takes the opportunity to tell us how bad both are. In the case of the streaming premiere of the hit Oppenheimer, Nolan has recently said that it's dangerous because you pay for a service to watch a film, which is then removed from the streaming service in question without warning.

"There is a danger these days that if things only exist in the streaming version, they do get taken down. They come and go, as do broadcast versions of films, so my films will play on HBO or whatever, they'll come and go. But the home video version is the thing that can always be there, so people can always access it. And since the 1980s, as filmmakers, we've taken that for granted, and now we have to make sure that there's a way that that can continue to happen, if not the physical media. The danger I'm talking about with a filmmaker's film just sort of disappearing from streaming one day and then maybe not coming back or not coming back for a long period of time, that's not an intentional conspiracy. That's just a way that with the particular licensing agreements, the way things are evolving. So it's something worth pointing out because it will need to be fixed, but I'm very confident that it will be."

Do you agree with Nolan on this?

Thanks, The Washington Post.