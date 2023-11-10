Christopher Nolan has an interesting response when asked if he's watched The Batman

Christopher Nolan might still be basking in the limelight of his incredible Oppenheimer release, but the biopic still isn't his most successful movie at the box office. To see that achievement, you'd have to look at Nolan's Batman trilogy.

Recently, when speaking with Variety, Nolan was asked whether he'd seen The Batman. Nolan had the following to say:

"If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anybody pays any attention to in the article," he said, denying a response to the question.

Fans don't particularly need to hear Nolan's response, either. The Batman is beloved by fans of the caped crusader, and found success without the director of the most recent trilogy giving his blessing. Nolan was also notably vague when asked if he'd ever return to Batman, or if he's only going to focus on original ideas from now on.

"Ideas come from everywhere," he said. "I've done a remake, I've made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I've written original screenplays. I'm open to anything. But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely. I have to make it original to me: The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone."

