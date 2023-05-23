Christopher Lloyd wants to make a fourth Back to the Future film

HQ

Thankfully, no sequel to Back to the Future has been officially announced, but if Christopher Lloyd has his way that could change. The actor who played the professor in the original trilogy has expressed his interest in a new interview with Variety.

"I would love to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and producer Steven Spielberg felt that they told the story in the three episodes...But if somebody has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film it might happen."

Lloyd also mentioned how he thought he and Michael J. Fox could easily slip back into their respective characters.

"There was a certain ease between us...I didn't have to struggle to get there with Michael. There was never any conflict. It just fit. And it's never stopped. I feel like we could go and do it again after all these years and not have to think about the relationship between Marty and Doc."

Fox has previously expressed that he is not the least bit interested in a continuation of the trilogy, especially given his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease.

"I'm sure somebody thought about it...But I was in the early stages of Parkinson's at that point, so I don't know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after Part Three had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them...I think Zemeckis and Gale have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

Ultimately though, it's up to the rights owner and the studio, in this case Universal, and given the amount of reboots, remakes and sequels being produced, a fourth Back to the Future doesn't seem impossible at all.

Can you imagine a fourth film in the series?