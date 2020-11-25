Christopher Lambert is back as Raiden in Mortal Kombat 11

You're watching Advertisements

For quite some time, Paul Anderson's cult classic Mortal Kombat was the most successful movie adaption of a video game. We really loved it as well for all the cheesy lines, great martial arts, and bass heavy soundtrack (seriously, take a look), and now we can once again experience some of that nostalgic magic.

Netherrealm Studios has released a new Movie Skin Pack for Mortal Kombat 11 that makes Raiden Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage look like their movie counterparts from 1995. Yup, that means you can finally fight with Christopher Lambert's interpretation of Raiden, and it is every bit as good as you can imagine, as the skins also come with voice acting from the original actors (besides Lambert, it is Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as Sonya Blade and Linden Ashby as Johnny Cage).

The Movie Skin Pack is priced at £4,79 and we've spent money on way more stupid things than this. See for yourself how great it looks in the trailer below: