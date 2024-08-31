Christopher Judge takes a shot at Amazon Games boss while praising The Last of Us: Part II

HQ

Recently in an interview with IGN, Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann appeared to well and truly put his foot in it, as he said "for games, we don't really have acting." This came after video game voice actors voted to strike out of fear of AI encroaching on their jobs.

It's clear that this statement didn't go down well among video game actors, and now God of War's Christopher Judge has taken a shot at Hartmann on X/Twitter, quoting his line while retweeting a video of the golf club scene in The Last of Us: Part II.

Whether you think video game actors deserve the same praise as our on-screen actors, it's pretty clear that games do have acting, that needs to be respected if the medium is going to get the same acknowledgement and prestige as film and television.