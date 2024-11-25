Christopher Judge on rumoured imminent God of War announcements: "Absolutely not true!"

HQ

Recently Christopher Judge, perhaps best known as of late as the man behind Kratos in Santa Monica Studio's God of War reboot, mentioned that he would be making announcements in the next couple of weeks, and this led many into a flurry thinking that the actor would reveal something about the future of the God of War franchise. However, this is simply false, and as it stands, Judge is just as in the dark about the future of the popular series as we are at the moment.

He clarified this in a response to a post on X claiming that announcements were coming, wherein Judge stated: "Absolutely not true! You can't tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future, I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else."

So clearly even if Santa Monica Studio does have plans for more God of War soon, it's not something we'll be hearing about in the imminent future, nor is it something we'll be playing anytime soon, as Judge has yet to deliver his performance and lines for Kratos' next adventure.